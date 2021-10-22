Two arrested for recent ATV theft in Evangeline Parish

Two men have been arrested in connection with a recent theft of an ATV in Evangeline Parish.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that 22-year-old Jake Lebleu and 24-year-old Dylan Fournerat were arrested this week.

Deputies say they began investigating after an ATV was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Chicot Park Road on October 9. The vehicle, an older model tan Honda ATV, was allegedly taken out of the victim's storage shed while he was away.

On October 16, the sheriff's office says detectives were patrolling the 5000 block of the Lanse' Bleu Rd when they allegedly observed Anthony Jake Lebleu riding an older model tan Honda ATV.

Upon stopping the vehicle, detectives say were able to identify it as the ATV stolen from Chicot Park Road.

Lebleu was identified as a suspect and arrested and booked on the following charges: Illegal possession of Stolen Things, Accessories After the Fact, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable.

A second suspect, identified as Dylan Fournerat, was arrested and booked in connection with the theft on the following charges: Theft, Criminal damage to property, Simple burglary, and Trespassing.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected.

