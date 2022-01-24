Two arrested for Evangeline Parish catalytic converter thefts

Two people have been arrested in connection with recent catalytic converter thefts in Evangeline Parish.

On January 14, 2022, Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Black Lake Rd in the St. Landry community in reference to a report of the thefts.

During the course of the investigation, deputies say two suspects were identified as Brock Fontenot of Turkey Creek and Billy Joe Byrd of Ville Platte.

EPSO says one suspect allegedly admitted to the thefts and was placed under arrest.

Both Fontenot and Byrd have been booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail for Theft and Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

Their bonds are set at $27,500.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel