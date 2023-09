EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — The Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil water advisory.

Streets impacted are: the north end of Crooked Creek Pkwy, Vurquyl Ln, Hebert Ln, Red Lick Rd, BG Rd, Morrow Ln, Two Crows Ln, Sandy Beach Dr and Spillway Rd.

The boil advisory has been issued due to a break in the waterline. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice is given.

Residents should boil their water for one full minute before consumption.