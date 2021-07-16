Turkey Creek back-to-school bash set for July 24

The Turkey Creek Police Department and the Village are preparing for the first back-to-school bash.

It's happening next weekend, July 24th, in Drouet Park.

The event will be free to the public with food provided, face painting, water slides, a DJ, face painting, K-9 demonstrations, fire trucks, and coloring books donated by the Village of Turkey.

"It's amazing what happens when you talk to people and reach out to the people, to the public," said Christopher Lemaire, Assistant Chief. "Whenever you go sit down and explain what you're trying to do for the community, to get the community together, you wouldn't believe the outpour we've had through the community."

