Three prisoners booked in connection with a fire

Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 09, 2022
Three inmates at the Pine Prairie detention center have been booked with arson in connection with a fire that was set at the prison.

Rengifo Montano, 27; Medina Cerrato, 25; and Luis Alfaro, 31 were all booked into the Evangeline Parish jail on Tuesday.

All three men were booked with aggravated arson. Montano also was booked with tampering with a monitoring system, because he's also accused of trying to prevent the sprinkler system from activating, a Fire Marshal spokesperson said.

The state Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate a small fire that started in a hallway at the prison. The fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries, a spokesperson said.

The Marshal's investigation identified Montano, Cerrato and Alfaro as the people responsible for the fire, she said.

