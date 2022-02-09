Three prisoners booked in connection with a fire

Three inmates at the Pine Prairie detention center have been booked with arson in connection with a fire that was set at the prison.

Rengifo Montano, 27; Medina Cerrato, 25; and Luis Alfaro, 31 were all booked into the Evangeline Parish jail on Tuesday.

All three men were booked with aggravated arson. Montano also was booked with tampering with a monitoring system, because he's also accused of trying to prevent the sprinkler system from activating, a Fire Marshal spokesperson said.

The state Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate a small fire that started in a hallway at the prison. The fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries, a spokesperson said.

The Marshal's investigation identified Montano, Cerrato and Alfaro as the people responsible for the fire, she said.

