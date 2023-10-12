The 69th Annual Cotton Festival is This Weekend

The Louisiana Cotton Festival, Inc. is hosting the 69th Cotton Festival this weekend.

The event features a black pot contest, tastings, carnival rides, vendors, music and more.

Sarahi Sawtell said she lives in Ville Platte and will be helping vendors run a farmer's market at the Cotton Festival this year.

She said attendees can expect a little bit of everything from vendors who participate.

"It's mainly arts and crafts," Sawtell said. "They have a lot of hand-made soaps, lotions, jewelry, and fresh bread, that's my favorite."

Sawtell said she's been bringing her children to the Cotton Festival for years and she enjoys the carnival foods.

"[I like the] candied apples and the funnel cakes," Sawtell said. "I'm from Mexico and I have never tasted funnel cakes before coming here and I think that it's a dessert made in heaven."

Elizabeth West is the Marketing Manager for the Evangeline Parish Tourist Commission.

She said the Cotton Festival really helps to drive the local economy and provide some entertainment for the community.

"Anybody that's going to visit Ville Platte for the Louisiana Cotton Festival can expect to experience an event that is centered around family fun while showcasing all of the great things Louisiana has to offer," West said. "Over here, we're known for knowing how to have a good time, good food, and great music."

For more details on the 69th, annual Cotton Festival, please visit Louisiana Cotton Festial (louisianacottonfestival.com).