Swamp Pop museum plans open house to mark 12th birthday

The Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum will celebrate its 12th birthday with an Open House on Friday, October 28.

For this special event, admission will be free from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. that day.

KVPI will be doing a remote broadcast from 9 a.m. until Noon, interviewing invited Swamp Pop “legends” as well as Museum visitors.

The Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum is a tribute to the music that originated on the prairies and bayous of south Louisiana and southeast Texas in the early 1950s and to those who created it.

The teenagers of that era wanted to play the “new” rock and roll music but added their own flavor, drawing on their experiences from having played the Cajun and country songs of the day. The resulting blend was originally called “south Louisiana music” but later came to be known as Swamp Pop.

The Museum contains priceless memorabilia such as show costumes, photographs, records, posters, musical instruments, the autographed Swamp Pop “Wall of Fame”, an antique juke box and so much more.

Ville Platte has been officially designated as “The Swamp Pop Capital of the World” by the Louisiana Legislature.

The Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum is owned and operated by The City of Ville Platte.

The Museum is located at 205 N. W. Railroad Street in Ville Platte, LA.

Normal Museum hours are Friday and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Call the Museum at (337) 363-0900 or contact Museum Curator Sharon Fontenot at (337) 523-7206 for information.