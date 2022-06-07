Some Turkey Creek Water customers will experience water shut off, boil advisory to follow

Water will be shut off for some customers on the Turkey Creek Water System, resulting in a boil advisory.

The Turkey Creek Water System will be temporarily shutting off the water on June 7, 2022, for around one hour from Red Lick Rd. intersecting LA 3187 to 3036 Crooked Creek Pkwy to repair a waterline.

The system says that once water is restored there will be a boil advisory for customers in the Crooked Creek Community including Crooked Creek Recreational Park.

Customers should boil their water for 1 full minute before consumption until further notice, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel