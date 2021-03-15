Police looking for suspects in attempted break in at Ville Platte pharmacy

The Ville Platte Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to an attempted break in at a local pharmacy.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:00 am on March 6 at a pharmacy building on Jack Miller Road in Ville Platte.

Ville Platte Police Dept

Chief Neal Lartigue says that, upon arrival, officers determined that two male suspects attempted to gain entry into the building by crawling underneath and trying to break through the floor.

The suspects were unsuccessful and fled on foot, he said.

The department is now seeking any information regarding the identities of the two suspects.

Ville Platte Police Dept

Anyone with information on either of the suspects is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. Calls will remain anonymous.

