Pine Prairie man arrested in connection with years of molestation

Evangeline Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Pine Prairie man and accused him of years of child sex abuse.

Jean Baptist Andrus, 75, was booked with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Deputies say he refused to cooperate with the investigation and was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail without incident.

The investigation began back in August, when deputies were called to speak with a victim who said Andrus had been molesting her for years, since she was six years old.

