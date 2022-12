Customers on three streets served by the Point Blue Water System will lose water for a few hours today, followed by a boil order.

Residents of Rue Richaume, Rue Maury and Rue des Cajun will have their water shut of for 2-3 hours today, December 5, because of a break in a two-inch main line.

Once the water is restored, those customers will be under a boil order until further notice.

If you have questions about this, call the water system office at 337-363-5885.