Oakdale man killed in Evangeline Parish fiery crash

An Oakdale man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish

Louisiana State Police say on September 7, 2021, shortly before 8:00 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 106 east of Paradise Lane. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Luke A. Fontenot of Oakdale.

An investigation revealed that Fontenot was driving east on LA 106. At the same time, an 18-wheeler, pulling a logging trailer, was backing into a work site on the north side of LA 106. Fontenot’s vehicle struck the side of the 18-wheeler on the passenger side diesel tank in the eastbound travel lane causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment. He also showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say they were unable to immediately determine seat belt usage on the part of either driver due to the severity of damage.

