Neighbors concerned over property

In Evangeline Parish a homeowner in Ville Platte wants something done about the build up of trash on her neighbor's property.

Brenda Toston says she and her late husband built their home in Ville Platte in 1977.

Toston says when her husband passed in 2003, she's had to handle all of the maintenance.

Toston says her next door neighbor has a lot of items in their front and back yards.

"This has been going on for years I've tried everything that I can think of to first of all try to help him I'm a widow I gave him my weed eater, he is not a bad person but he's just messy it brings down all the value of all our properties." said

Brenda Toston, Concerned Neighbor.

The property appears to have buggies full of items, a large trailer full of items, and loads of tires in the yard as well.

"We've tried to get him to clean it up I've been to the board of heath they came I've been to the police jury I've been to the sheriffs department I have not been able to get anything done and I do not know what else to do." said

Brenda Toston, Concerned Neighbor.

Evangeline Parish Police Jury President Bryan Vidrine says an investigation will be conducted.

The process will include the courthouse finding out who the home owner is and once that person is identified a letter will be mailed to them making them aware that they have approximately 25 days to clean up their property.

I asked the Evangeline Parish Police Jury President, Bryan Vidrine what he would like the neighbors in the area to know and this is his response.

"Well I need the public to know that it is a process it does take time we have to make sure that the persons properties are in fact a nuisance and they are in fact violating our nuisance code we do need to make sure because we just do not want to start going on peoples properties without just cause." said Bryan Vidrine, Evangeline Parish Police Jury President.

Vidrine also says if the home owner does not clean up their property the Evangeline Parish Police Jury, can go and clean it up themselves and the cost of clean up will be added to the home owners tax bill.