Missing Basile 3-year-old found safe

Louisiana State Police say that the 3-year-old boy missing from Basile has been located and is safe.

Ashton Michael Willis was located after a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory was issued Wednesday, May 12, by State Police.

Troopers did not say if the woman wanted in connection with the child's disappearance had been arrested or is facing charges.

Basile Police are still investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, State Police reported that the 3-year-old child was last seen on Sunday, May 9, 2021, on Second Street in Basile with his non-custodial mother, Ashley Nicole Bang (also known as Ashley Willis).

At the time, the child was believed to be in imminent danger.

UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old from Basile found safe

