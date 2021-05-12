Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Basile, woman wanted in child's disappearance

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Basile Police Department. A woman is wanted in connection with the child's disappearance, they say.

State Police say that the 3-year-old child was last seen on Sunday, May 9, 2021, on Second Street in Basile, LA. The child was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Ashley Nicole Bang (also known as Ashley Willis), and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Ashton Michael Willis is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He was wearing a T- shirt and diaper when he was last seen.

State Police say 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Bang is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Ashley Bang has brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She is possibly driving a 1998 White Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Louisiana license plate 448EBW.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either of these subjects should immediately contact the Basile Police Department at 337-432-6625 or call 911.

