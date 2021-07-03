Mardi Gras in July celebrations continue in Mamou

The Mardi Gras celebrations are continuing in Mamou this weekend.

The Cazan Center is hosting Mardi Gras in July, in celebration of Cajun culture and the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Festivities kicked off Friday with performances by New Orleans saxophonist Joseph Crachiola, Big Chief Alfred Doucette, and more. Saturday, people came to the celebration put on their Mardi Gras best for a costume contest.

Music performances Saturday include Rice and Gravy from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. There will also be food, an art market, vendors, and more.

It's all taking place at Ted's on 6th Street.

"Although we had to miss our authentic Mardi Gras celebrations this year, we hope that this event will invoke the spirit of community and celebration that brings people across the country to Louisiana for Mardi Gras each year," said Cazan Center CEO Valerie S. Cahill.

Read more about the event here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel