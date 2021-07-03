Mamou celebrating 4th of July with a Cajun twist

Residents in Evangeline Parish are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with a Cajun twist.

It's a three-day event centered around Mardi Gras, after not being able to celebrate the holiday this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So among the red, white, and blue this year, you'll also see all the festive Mardi Gras colors.

"Mardi Gras in Mamou is always fabulous and we lost it last year, we figure let's do Mardi Gras for the Fourth of July," said organizer Camille Fontenot.

It's a way to celebrate and honor what this area is best known for, and a celebration to make up for lost times.

"We are here to open up and say come on out. The pandemic is still ongoing; however, those who are vaccinated are able to move around a lot more freely," said attendee Kirsten Broussard.

It's hosted by the Cazan Center in Mamou, and you can expect live music, food, vendors, artwork, and more down on 6th Street, an area that's a staple during Fat Tuesday.

"Welcome home to Evangeline Parish," said Fontenot. "We need to start the ball rolling and get together. Have that Cajun music, Cajun food. It'll bring it closer because it'll soon be the real Mardi Gras in February and it'll encourage people to come over and see it."

