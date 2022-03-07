Watch
Man wanted for Mamou shooting arrested

Posted at 7:37 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 08:37:51-05

The man wanted in connection to a Mamou shooting that left one injured has been arrested.

According to arrest reports, 20-year-old Heath Belton was arrested on Sunday, March 6, on charges of attempted second degree murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, and posession of a firearm by a felon.

Belton was wanted after Mamou Police responded on February 28 to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of 6th Street.

Upon arrival, a man was located lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a Lafayette hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries.

Belton was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. His bond is set at $650,000.

