Person of interest sought in Mamou shooting

Police in Mamou are searching for a person of interest in a shooting Monday.

Police say on February 28, 2022, at 7:46 pm officers working a detail in the downtown area reported shots fired in the 200 block of 6th Street. Responding officers arrived at the scene and located a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers set up a perimeter and canvased the area searching for a possible suspect.

The victim was treated and transported by Acadian Ambulance to a Lafayette hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are now seeking the whereabouts of 20-year-old Heath Belton as a person of interest in this case.

If anyone has any information on Belton’s location or information about the incident they are urged to contact the Mamou Police Department at 337-468-5221. All tips will remain anonymous.

