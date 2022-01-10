Man shot multiple times in Ville Platte weekend shooting

A man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Ville Platte

Police Chief Neal Lartigue says that on January 8, 2022 at around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Latour Street in Ville Platte.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man who had been shot multiple times with injuries to his upper thighs and a finger. Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in securing the scene.

The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Chief Lartigue is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting incident to call 337-363-1316. Callers may will remain anonymous.

