Man shot multiple times in Ville Platte weekend shooting

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:40:22-05

A man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Ville Platte

Police Chief Neal Lartigue says that on January 8, 2022 at around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Latour Street in Ville Platte.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man who had been shot multiple times with injuries to his upper thighs and a finger. Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in securing the scene.

The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Chief Lartigue is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting incident to call 337-363-1316. Callers may will remain anonymous.

