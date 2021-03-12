Man arrested following hostage situation at Ville Platte business

A 20-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police responded to a report of a hostage situation at a store in Ville Platte.

Police say Patrick K. Dupre of Ville Platte was arrested following the March 1 incident at a store located in the 200 block of Tate Cove Road.

Chief Neal Lartigue says that, upon arrival, an officer learned that a male suspect was inside the business with a knife and had locked the door, not allowing anyone to leave the building.

Lartigue says the officer issued commands and the suspect released his hold on the knife but then allegedly attempted to regain possession of the knife.

During that time, Lartigue says the officer struck the suspect in the leg with a police baton at different times as the suspect allegedly continued to disregard verbal commands and cause damage to property.

After multiple commands to get on the ground, Lartigue says the officer sprayed Dupre with OC spray.

Police say Dupre then jumped over a counter and attempted to flee.

After realizing that there was no escape, police say Dupre then jumped back over the counter where he was tackled to the floor by two citizens.

Dupre was placed in handcuffs. Lartigue says the officer allegedly located what appeared to be synthetic marijuana and a clear crystal like substance in Dupre's possession.

He was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center and was released a short time later.

Dupre was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on charges of Possession of schedule II, possession with intent to distribute, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, resisting a Police Officer with force or violence and simple criminal damage to property.

He was transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail with no bond.

Chief Neal Lartigue is reminding citizens to report suspicious or illegal activity by calling the Ville Platte Police Department 363-1313. Calls will remain anonymous.

