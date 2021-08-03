Man arrested after stabbing incident at Ville Platte ballpark

A Ville Platte man has been arrested accused of stabbing another man at a local ballpark.

Police say that on August 2, 2021 at around 10:33 p.m. officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of North Thompson Street in reference to a man being stabbed.

Officers say they spoke with a man who stated that he was at the ball park in the area and was stabbed from behind. The victim stated that he fled from the area and the suspect was still near at the ball park.

The victim was treated at the scene and later transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center with injuries to the torso area.

Officers returned to the ball park to attempt to locate the suspect and located 43-year-old Jermaine Larnette in the ballpark with a woman who he refused to release.

Ville Platte Police say that officers issued multiple verbal commands and were able to safely remove the woman from the situation. A box cutter was allegedly found near Larnette as they placed him under arrest.

At the time of his arrest, officers say the suspect complained of chest pain and was provided medical attention.

Larnette was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of false imprisonment. He remains incarcerated on a $300,000.00 bond.

