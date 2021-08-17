Main library in Ville Platte is closed for 10 days

The main branch of the Evangeline Parish Library closed today because of COVID.

"Unfortunately, the main library in Ville Platte has to close this afternoon, August 17, at 2 p.m. for a 10-day quarantine and to conduct another deep cleaning to prevent future exposure of the virus to our patrons," a post on the library's Facebook page states. "All of the branch libraries (Basile, Chataignier, Mamou, Pine Prairie and Turkey Creek) will remain open for their regular operating hours and masks are required."

The post notes that you can still access free wi-fi from the parking lot.

As of today, the post states, officials hope to re-open the library on August 27, but advise patrons to watch for updates on the page.

Here's the post: