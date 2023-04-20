LSP investigates head on collision involving school bus

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating a school bus accident that took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. on April 19 in Ville Platte.

According to TFC Thomas Gossen, the crash occurred on LA-29 near Angus Road where a Kia Borrego SUV crossed center line and struck a school bus head-on.

At the time of the crash, approximately 20 children were on the bus.

One child from the bus was transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injury, police say.

Inside the Kia SUV were two adults and three children.

All occupants were transported with minor to moderate injuries.

At this time, restraint use is unknown, however, there were child seats for the two younger children but were removed from vehicle prior to Trooper’s arrival.

According to State Police, charges are pending.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.