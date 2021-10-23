Louisiana Cotton Festival continues in Ville Platte

The Louisiana Cotton Festival is continuing in Ville Platte, this weekend.

On Saturday, October 23, the carnival fun starts up at 1:00 pm and at Cotton Coronation and crowning of King and Queen Cotton ends Saturday's events at 5:30pm.

The Festival will wrap up on Sunday with a harvest Mass and their annual Cotton Festival parade at noon.

The Running of the Tournoi will round out the festival at 3:00 pm at Industrial Park. The 2021 Cotton Festival will official close at 6:00 pm Sunday.

Saturday, October 23,2021

10:00 am to 10:30 am - Contestants & Visiting Queens arrive

11:00 am - Contestant interviews (private event)

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Royal Reception (private event)

1:00 pm - Family Day at the Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is FREE)

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Bracelet hours at Carnival

5:30 pm - Cotton Coronation - Crowning of King & Queen Cotton (Admission to Coronation - $5.00 for Adults & Children)

Sunday, October 24,2021

8:30 am - Cotton Harvest Mass - at Our Lady Queen of All Saint church , 1220 West Dardeau Street

12:00 pm - "Grand Parade of Cotton" - main street running west to east

1:00 pm - Family Day at the Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is FREE)

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Bracelet hours at Carnival

3:00 pm - Running of the Tournoi - Industrial Park

6:00 pm - Cotton Festival 2019 Closes!!

