Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Louisiana Cotton Festival continues in Ville Platte

items.[0].image.alt
abby
cotton fest.jpg
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 13:55:35-04

The Louisiana Cotton Festival is continuing in Ville Platte, this weekend.

On Saturday, October 23, the carnival fun starts up at 1:00 pm and at Cotton Coronation and crowning of King and Queen Cotton ends Saturday's events at 5:30pm.

The Festival will wrap up on Sunday with a harvest Mass and their annual Cotton Festival parade at noon.

The Running of the Tournoi will round out the festival at 3:00 pm at Industrial Park. The 2021 Cotton Festival will official close at 6:00 pm Sunday.

For more on the festival, click here.

Saturday, October 23,2021

10:00 am to 10:30 am - Contestants & Visiting Queens arrive

11:00 am - Contestant interviews (private event)

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Royal Reception (private event)

1:00 pm - Family Day at the Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is FREE)

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Bracelet hours at Carnival

5:30 pm - Cotton Coronation - Crowning of King & Queen Cotton (Admission to Coronation - $5.00 for Adults & Children)

Sunday, October 24,2021

8:30 am - Cotton Harvest Mass - at Our Lady Queen of All Saint church , 1220 West Dardeau Street

12:00 pm - "Grand Parade of Cotton" - main street running west to east

1:00 pm - Family Day at the Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is FREE)

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Bracelet hours at Carnival

3:00 pm - Running of the Tournoi - Industrial Park

6:00 pm - Cotton Festival 2019 Closes!!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.