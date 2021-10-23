Louisiana Cotton Festival continues in Ville Platte

The Louisiana Cotton Festival is continuing in Ville Platte, this weekend.
On Saturday, October 23, the carnival fun starts up at 1:00 pm and at Cotton Coronation and crowning of King and Queen Cotton ends Saturday's events at 5:30pm.
The Festival will wrap up on Sunday with a harvest Mass and their annual Cotton Festival parade at noon.
The Running of the Tournoi will round out the festival at 3:00 pm at Industrial Park. The 2021 Cotton Festival will official close at 6:00 pm Sunday.
For more on the festival, click here.
Saturday, October 23,2021
10:00 am to 10:30 am - Contestants & Visiting Queens arrive
11:00 am - Contestant interviews (private event)
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Royal Reception (private event)
1:00 pm - Family Day at the Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is FREE)
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Bracelet hours at Carnival
5:30 pm - Cotton Coronation - Crowning of King & Queen Cotton (Admission to Coronation - $5.00 for Adults & Children)
Sunday, October 24,2021
8:30 am - Cotton Harvest Mass - at Our Lady Queen of All Saint church , 1220 West Dardeau Street
12:00 pm - "Grand Parade of Cotton" - main street running west to east
1:00 pm - Family Day at the Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is FREE)
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Bracelet hours at Carnival
3:00 pm - Running of the Tournoi - Industrial Park
6:00 pm - Cotton Festival 2019 Closes!!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers