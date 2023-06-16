LDWF cites two Evangeline Parish men for illegally fishing with car battery

Two Evangeline Parish men were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents for using a car battery to shock and harvest fish illegally in Rapides Parish.

On June 9, 2023, agents cited Brandon Theriot, 37, of Ville Platte, for taking fish illegally and Regan Theriot, 32, also of Ville Platte, for angling without a license, LDWF reports.

Patrol agents first encountered the subjects in a small fishing vessel fishing on the Red River. During a compliance check, two catfish were found in the subjects' possession.

Upon further inspection, agents discovered a line leading to a 12-volt battery under Brandon Theriot’s seat, which was connected to a can of smokeless tobacco. Under questioning, Theriot admitted to using the electrical device to shock and catch the catfish.

Agents confiscated the device and the catfish were released back into the water.

Taking fish illegally is punishable by a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Angling without a license brings up to a $50 fine.