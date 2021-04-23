Krewe de Evangeline Coalition hosts 2021 Youth Blast

Krewe de Evangeline Coalition hosted the 2021 Youth Blast on Friday in Ville Platte.

The purpose of the event was to educate and inform participants about current youth related issues by equipping and empowering them to make positive and healthy behavior choices throughout the new school year, according to event organizers.

Youth Blast was held at the St. John Family Life Church from 1 pm to 2 pm.

