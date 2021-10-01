Hunters head off to camp for the start of squirrel season

VILLE PLATTE — It may not feel like fall outside here in Louisiana, but it is.

In Evangeline Parish, that means squirrel season. Squirrel season begins on Saturday October 2.

In Ville Platte, hunters are already on the way to their camp.

"Bring the kids, usually the first day is bright and early, so they leave the day before," Alex Lomas, Teet's meat manager, said.

Lomas says Friday morning, hunters stopped by Teet's with their four wheelers trailing behind them, stocking up on some last minute items. He says before the weekend, they prepare more smoked meat than usual.

"A lot of smoked meat, stuff for gumbo, large party stuff, and of course, gotta have the beer," Lomas said.

"We got pretty everything packed up. Got some back up squirrels, hopefully we don't need them. Ribeyes tonight, hopefully fresh squirrels tomorrow," Brad Barzare, of Ville Platte, said.

Brad Barzare says they bring extra squirrel from last season.

"Well, in case you don't kill none, were supposed to have some weather coming, it may rain, you don't know what's going to happen."

Barzare says it is important to bring camo clothes, and a lot of bug spray.

"Light button up jacket, Off, plenty of Off, yes," Barzare and his friend said.

With rain in the forecast, hunters are staying hopeful they don't come home empty handed. A light rain during a squirrel hunt is good, so that the squirrels cannot hear the leaves.

"Trying to get our limit, that would be a huge plus after dealing with the mosquitoes and the weather we're supposed to be getting," Barzare said.

Squirrel season ends in February, some say they will be out every weekend.

Rabbit season also starts on Saturday.