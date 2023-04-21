Hearts of Hope recognizing child abuse prevention month

April is national child abuse prevention month.

The Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma is recognizing the month by planting pinwheels in front yard of the Opelousas Satellite Center.

Hearts of Hope provides security and care for children in St. Landry and Evagenline parishes who are victims of abuse and trauma.

The center says they are committed to making their programs available for children across Acadiana.

Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma Executive Director, Kimberly Young said, "In August it makes a year that we've been at this location servicing victims of St. Landry and Evangeline Parish. So we're super excited to be here and to provide these services to our communities," Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma Executive Director, Kimberly Young said.

