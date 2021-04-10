GoFundMe set up for family whose home destroyed by arson

A family in Evangeline Parish is without a home after a fire that law enforcement says was intentionally set.

On Friday, The State Fire Marshal's Office announced the arrest of 33-year-old James N. Rozas of Mamou. He was booked on four counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Simple Arson and one count of Violation of a Protective Order.

The fire in Reddell happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 in the 1100 block of J J Street.

Firefighters learned a woman and her three children were in the home when Rozas entered to announce he had set the house and a vehicle on fire.

The woman and her children, including an infant, were able to escape unharmed, they say.

Family says that the woman and her children made it out with only the clothes on their backs and are now left with nothing.

"My sister and the girls are victims of domestic violence. The events that took place last night are tragic, and if you can donate in any way please do. They are now homeless and don't have any means of transportation," a GoFundMe set up by family states.

The girls are 2 months, 6 years and 8 years old. To help visit the GoFundMe here.

SFM was then called to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Read more on Rozas arrest

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel