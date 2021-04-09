Mamou man arrested for Attempted Murder, Arson after mobile home fire on JJ Street

MAMOU, La. — A Mamou man is facing multiple charges following a series of crimes that began with allegedly setting a mobile home on fire with a woman and three children inside.

According to the State Fire Marshal, James N. Rozas, 33, has been booked on four counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Simple Arson and one count of Violation of a Protective Order.

Additional charges from other agencies are expected, SFM says.

Acording to Mamou Fire Chief Gary Reed, Evangeline Fire District #1 firefighters responded at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, to the 1100 block of J J Street in Mamou for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned a woman and her three children were in the home when Rozas entered to announce he had set the house and a vehicle on fire.

The woman and her children, including an infant, were able to escape unharmed.

SFM was then called to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Rozas had fled the scene armed with a gun and wearing only a hoodie sweatshirt. The agency’s Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) was activated to locate the suspect while deputies investigated the fire.

Following an assessment of the scene, SFM investigators say they were able to confirm multiple areas of origin both inside of the home and in a vehicle parked outside of the home, deeming the fires intentionally set.

With the assistance of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Eunice City Marshal’s Office, Coushatta Tribal Police and Louisiana State Police, the FAT tracked Rozas from the scene to Kinder where he was taken into custody without incident.

SFM says that it was confirmed that Rozas had stolen three vehicles between leaving the scene and being apprehended.

At this time, Rozas’ bond is set at $915,000.

The SFM says it would like to thank the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Eunice City Marshal’s Office, Coushatta Tribal Police and Louisiana State Police for their partnership in quickly and safely closing this case with a suspect in custody.

