Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office participating in Toys for Tots

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is participating in Toys for Tots this December.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's mission to spread the joy of the season to needy children.

New, unwrapped toys can be brought to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 415 W. Cotton Street to donate.

Toys will be collected 24 hours a day 7 days a week from now until December 14, 2021.

Anyone with questions can contact Monica or Casey at 337-363-2161.

