EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped on Sunday, according to Captain Josh Lafleur, Chief Of Patrol.

The escaped inmate, Jody Thomas Thrasher, was in custody for drug and gun charges and is believed to still be in the Evangeline parish area. Thrasher is a 47-year-old white male that is 5'4" and weighs 152 pounds.

If you see him, contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office or any local law enforcement agency.