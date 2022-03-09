Eunice man arrested for Evangeline Parish fatal shooting

A Eunice man has been arrested in connection with a February fatal shooting in Evangeline Parish.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies responded on February 15, 2022, to a shooting incident at the intersection of Woodstone Road and St. Julien Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a large amount of blood and several spent cartridges within the intersection.

A victim, identified as Tjuan August, was injured during the shooting and transported to a Eunice hospital where he died.

Detectives identified Justin Owens as a suspect in the shooting.

Owens was questioned by police and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail for one count of second degree murder.

His bond is set at $1 million.

