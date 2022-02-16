Watch
Person dies following a shooting in Evangeline Parish

Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 18:10:29-05

Deputies say one person is dead following a shooting on Tuesday in Evangeline Parish.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that on February 15, 2022, deputies responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Woodstone Road and St. Julien Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a large amount of blood and several spent cartridges within the intersection.

Further investigation revealed one victim identified as Tjuan August was transported to a local hospital in Eunice by another person.

August was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

