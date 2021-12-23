EPSO urges safe driving this holiday season, officers will be on patrol

Officers in Evangeline Parish will be on patrol this holiday to combat unsafe driving.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory says the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Department, will be performing saturated patrols, starting December 24th till after the New Year.

"We will be looking for aggressive drivers, speeders, impaired drivers, and no seat belt compliance," he said.

According to the sheriff's office, the holiday season accounts for many traffic accidents and deaths.

"We see a large influx of people driving during this time of the year. Our goal is for everyone to have a safe holiday season. I ask everyone to be mindful of your surroundings and give yourself extra time to get to where you are going. Please do not drink and drive."

