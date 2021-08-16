EPSO receives grant for 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) along with other law enforcement agencies will be working this upcoming “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to combat impaired driving.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Administration has rewarded the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office with a grant to conduct DUI patrols within the parish. EPSO will be conducting DUI patrols utilizing the grant from August 20, 2021, through September 6, 2021. There will be a Safety Checkpoint for impaired drivers set up somewhere in Evangeline Parish on September 3, 2021, from 8 pm - 4 am.

In 2017, more than 40 percent of the motor vehicle crashes in Louisiana were alcohol-related.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department received a grant from LHSC and this will be the first year that the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office will be participating in the “DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER “campaign. We are very excited to be teaming up with other Law Enforcement Agencies across the state, making the roadways safer for the citizens of Evangeline Parish.

“Remember if you are going to drink, have a designated driver,” stated Sheriff Charles R. Guillory.

