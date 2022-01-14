EPSO looking for help to solve tractor theft

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in solving a theft of lawn and farm equipment from Beaver Road.

Deputies were called to the location on December 30. Multiple lawn and farm equipment items were stolen from the 5400 block of Beaver Road.

Here's a list:



1 Kabota tractor, orange and black in color model number L4200 S/N 10242 with multiple bush hog attachments and tractor equipment

1 Kabota side-by-side camouflaged and black in color (S/N 32090)

1 orange/black chainsaw, 1 orange/black pole saw, and 1 orange/black weed eater



Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Evangeline Parish Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

The property owner is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the finding of these items and or the arrest and conviction of the subjects responsible.

As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is always seeking information on criminal activity and urges the Public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person reporting information will remain anonymous.