Elderly woman found safe after getting lost on daily walk

An 80-year-old Ville Platte woman was found safe after she didn't return from her daily walk.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after the woman hadn't returned from her daily walk in Chicot State Park near her home.

Deputies were told the lady usually walked at about 10:30 a.m., making her way through the woods behind her house.

As soon as they got the call, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies, Louisiana State Park Rangers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents began searching for her.

At around 2 a.m. they found her, about six miles from where she started her walk. Deputies brought her to her house, where she was checked out by Acadian Ambulance medics. The medics released her.

"Special thanks to all involved in conducting a Safe and Successful rescue," said Evangeline Sheriff Charles Guillory.

