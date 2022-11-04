Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash

Police said an investigation revealed an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry after the owner reported an unauthorized use of her vehicle.

Police said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began which ended in a fatal crash that claimed the life of the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The driver, Sims, began fleeing from police at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Sims lost control of the Camry in a curve on LA 10 near Pelican Road. Upon doing so, the vehicle overturned several times before striking a utility pole.

Sims was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. Due to the extent of his injuries, a toxicology sample was unable to be obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.