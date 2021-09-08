Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Deputies continuing search for runaway Evangeline Parish teen

items.[0].image.alt
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office
Thomas Pousson
Thomas Pousson.jpg
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 09:28:52-04

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to ask for help in locating a runaway teen from the Eunice and Basile area.

Deputies say that 15-year-old Thomas Pousson was last seen on September 4 in the 1100 block of Community Loop in the unincorporated area of Evangeline Parish.

Pousson was wearing a white t-shirt with gray or black shorts and neon green sneakers.

According to the sheriff's office, he is approximately 5 foot 9 with brown hair and weighs around 245 pounds.

Anyone who may know of Pousson's whereabouts are asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 or their local police department.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.