Deputies continuing search for runaway Evangeline Parish teen

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to ask for help in locating a runaway teen from the Eunice and Basile area.

Deputies say that 15-year-old Thomas Pousson was last seen on September 4 in the 1100 block of Community Loop in the unincorporated area of Evangeline Parish.

Pousson was wearing a white t-shirt with gray or black shorts and neon green sneakers.

According to the sheriff's office, he is approximately 5 foot 9 with brown hair and weighs around 245 pounds.

Anyone who may know of Pousson's whereabouts are asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 or their local police department.

