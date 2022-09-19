Cotton Festival won't have midway; new activities planned

The Louisiana Cotton Festival will look a little different this year, but organizers hope some new activities will make up for the lack of a carnival midway.

"As you and your family are well aware, we are facing a difficult economy and trying times. Unfortunately, carnival companies are still facing the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown and their availability is limited," a post on the festival's Facebook states. "That issue has in turn affected our festival. We regrettably announce that the 2022 festival will not have a carnival midway."

Instead, this year for the first time there will be a Black Pot Cook-Off, the post states. There are three categories for teams, and a discount on the sign-up fee during the month of September. For more information on that, click here.

As in past years, there will be live entertainment during the Friday street fair, as well as the Contradanse, Grand Parade of Cotton, and the annual Queen pageant.

"In light of these announcements, we humbly ask for your support more than ever," the post states. "We feel this is the time to invest in your community and local festivals; volunteer with us, buy a festival t-shirt, become a sponsor, dance and sign for the bands, enter the cook-off, support us in any way possible."

This year's festival is set for October 12 through 16. The festival is held at the North Side Civic Center in Ville Platte.

