Ville Platte, LA - A boil advisory is in effect for residents who live on:

160 - 271 Lithcote Road

1212 East Main.

According to officials, samples will be submitted to LDH on Tuesday due to the MLK Holiday.

Water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.