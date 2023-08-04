Chicot Lake drawdown scheduled

A drawdown is scheduled for Chicot Lake in Evangeline Parish from September 5 through December 31, 2023, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

"The drawdown is not expected to eradicate the giant salvinia but is our most efficient and effective tool for reducing the overall amount of giant salvinia present," a post on the department's Facebook page states. "Drawdowns also expose organic “muck” that builds up on water bottoms to air/oxygen, accelerating the decay process, cycling nutrients, and improving spawning habitat for many sportfish species."

Some drawdowns work better than others; it depends on the weather, the post states.

