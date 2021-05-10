Bus slides into ditch, no kids on board

VIDRINE, La. — No one was injured Monday afternoon when a school bus slid into a ditch on Tiger Lane near Vidrine High School.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory tells KATC that the road is very narrow where the accident happened, and the bus got too close to the edge and just slid into the ditch.

There were no children on the bus, just the driver, and he was OK, the sheriff said.

The rain made the road and shoulder slippery, and that didn't help, the sheriff said.

Evaneline Parish School Superintendent Darwan Lazard also confirmed to KATC that no students were on the bus when its front tire rolled onto the rain soaked shoulder of the road.