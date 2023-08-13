BOLO: Man missing from ICE facility

A man is missing from the ICE processing facility in Pine Prairie.

Luis Guedez-Fuenmayor was last seen between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the facility located in Pine Prairie. Around 2 a.m., the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a press release about the escape.

Guedez was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. He's described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he is of Venezuelan descent.

If you see him or you know where he is, call 911.