Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory is reporting the escape of Willie Javonne Price.

Willie Price is described as male approximately 5’ 01” with brown eyes, black hair, multiple tattoos.

Price is known to carry weapons, and the sheriff says he may be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, or you know where he is, you are asked to please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department at 337-363-2161 or call 911