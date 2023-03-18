Boil advisory issued for The Reddell Vidrine Water District

Evangeline Parish, LA - The Reddell Vidrine Water District has experienced low water pressure due to power failure at a well site.

As a precaution, the Reddell Vidrine Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately throughout their water system.

The advisory is to remain in effect until notification from the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health states the water supply is safe from the samples collected.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using water for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container.

The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

