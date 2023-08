A boil advisory is in effect for some customers of the Ville Platte Water System while repairs are being made to a water main in the area.

The following areas are under the boil advisory:

-615 to 1028 block of Martin Luther King

-Intersection of South Dupre and Oak Alley

-Intersection of South Thompson to Oak Alley

-Intersection of Deville Street to Edward Knottoe

-Intersection of Ardoin Street to Edward Knottoe

Click herefor boil water instructions during an advisory.