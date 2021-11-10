Basile High breaks ground on future home for Lady Bearcats softball team

The Basile High softball team will soon have a brand new home.

School and team officials broke ground Tuesday on what will be the future home of the Lady Bearcats' new field.

People gathered to celebrate with the team, saying that along with being the team's new home, they hope the field helps to keep athletes at the school.

"It feels real good because we have a lot of what I call athletes in our area and we're losing them every day to other schools," said Nick Chaumont. "Five minutes down the road is Eunice and they're pulling a lot of our kids because of softball, sports, so hopefully that's going to help us out."

